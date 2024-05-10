"Ye sharam ki baat hai" - Mohammed Shami slams LSG owner for having a go at KL Rahul publicly after SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match

Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami feels that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka shouldn't have had an animated discussion in public with captain KL Rahul after their team's loss to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024 on Wednesday, May 8.

Lucknow only mustered 165/4 in their 20 overs and yet it seemed like a total they could work with as the pitch had some grip in it. However, the difference in intent from the SunRisers openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head dashed LSG's hopes as they chased down the target in just 9.4 overs.

After the game, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having an apparently heated discussion with KL Rahul while the latter tried to maintain calm. Speaking to Cricbuzz, here's what Mohammed Shami had to say about the incident:

"Players have respect, and you are a respectful person, too, as you are an owner. Many people are watching you and learning from you. If these things happen in front of cameras… ye sharam ki baat hai. It's a matter of shame."

While Shami understands Goenka's frustration, he feels that the discussion could have also taken place in the hotel or at a place where there were no cameras.

LSG owner's video with KL Rahul sends a very wrong message: Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami believes that the fact that the LSG owner spoke in an animated fashion with the captain and not just any random player is even more baffling. He feels that set a very wrong example. On this, he stated:

"He's (Rahul) the captain, too, not a normal player. It's a team game; if the plan isn't successful, it isn't a big thing. Anything is possible in the game. I understand there can be good or bad days, but every player has respect, and there's a way to talk. This sends a very wrong message."

The Goenka group had also been owners of Rising Pune Supergiant during the 2016 and 2017 editions of the IPL and had a falling-out with the-then skipper MS Dhoni, which led to the reins being passed on to Steve Smith. It will be interesting to see if this incident impacts KL Rahul's future at the franchise.

