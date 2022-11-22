"Ye toh apna ladka hai, dhyaan rakhna" - Ravindra Jadeja recalls what Narendra Modi told MS Dhoni about him during their first interaction

Team India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently disclosed details of his first-ever meeting with Indian Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi.

In a video shared by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Twitter, he mentioned that he first met Modi back in 2010, when the latter was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Jadeja recalled that it was MS Dhoni who introduced him to the political figure.

Speaking about the encounter, Jadeja revealed that Modi called him 'Apna ladka', considering that he also hails from the state of Gujarat. The cricket star added that he was overwhelmed by the gesture and was honored to hear such comments.

Ravindra Jadeja said:

"The first time I met Mr Narendra Modi was in 2010 in Ahmedabad. He was Gujarat's CM at the time. We had a match against South Africa at the Motera Stadium. MS Dhoni, the captain of the Indian team, was with Mr Modi. Dhoni introduced me to him.

"Mr Modi responded by saying: 'Ye to apna ladka hai, dhyaan rakhna'. He said that in a jovial way. It felt really good to see something like this coming from someone of his stature. It was a different feeling and it felt really nice."

Notably, Jadeja is campaigning for his wife, Rivaba Jadeja, who is contesting the Gujarat Assembly Election. She is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Jamnagar North Assembly constituency.

Ravindra Jadeja retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction

On the cricketing front, Ravindra Jadeja is currently out of action with a knee injury. He also did not feature in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia owing to it.

There were whispers that the talismanic all-rounder is looking to part ways with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, the franchise put an end to all the rumors, retaining him ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) mini-auction.

The 33-year-old was appointed CSK skipper just days before the start of the previous season. The four-time champions had an underwhelming start to their campaign, leading to Jadeja relinquishing the captaincy after just eight games.

Days after stepping down from his position, he was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a rib injury. MS Dhoni was reinstated as captain following Jadeja's exit. The side ultimately finished in the penultimate position with just four wins from 14 fixtures.

