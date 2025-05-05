“Yeh ball daalne mei dikkat aa rahi hai?” - Rishabh Pant screams at bowler during PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant was a frustrated figure as Punjab Kings (PBKS) dominated their way to a 37-run win at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4. During the contest, the wicket-keeper was even seen screaming at the bowler, with his comments being captured by the stump mic.

After opting to bowl first, Rishabh Pant was not pleased with his bowlers failing to execute the plans. LSG got an early wicket as Akash Singh struck first over to dismiss Priyansh Arya, but it was all PBKS after that. Josh Inglis shifted the momentum instantly with three consecutive sixes off Mayank Yadav, the very next over.

LSG conceded 66 runs in the powerplay, and the proceedings only got worse for the visitors as the innings progressed. PBKS never took the foot off the pedal as Prabhsimran's 48-ball 91, along with handy cameos from Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, and Shashank Singh, propelled PBKS to 236-5.

Rishabh Pant lost his cool at a bowler over the course of the innings after finally getting a ball of his desire after several failed attempts. He shouted:

"Yeh ball daalne mei dikkat ho rahi hai? (Having trouble bowling this ball?)," Pant said.

Rishabh Pant also scolded Ayush Badoni during their partnership in the run chase. The skipper could only score 18 runs off 17 balls, before being bizarrely dismissed by Azmatullah Omarzai during the eighth over.

Rishabh Pant has been left frustrated by LSG bowlers' efforts on several occasions in IPL 2025

A frustrated Rishabh Pant behind the stumps has been a common sight amid a rocky season for LSG in IPL 2025, coupled with his own poor form with the bat. The skipper has lost his cool at the likes of Digvesh Rathi and Shardul Thakur over the course of the season for apparently not sticking to the plan.

Pant had lambasted the spinner for not bowling his trusted variation during LSG's clash against DC.

"Apna waala daal na," the skipper had shouted from behind the stumps.

Pant was also unhappy with Shardul Thakur, after the all-rounder bowled five consecutive wides during the narrow win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

