"Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge" - GT's Rashid Khan and Ashish Nehra enjoy a scooter ride ahead of IPL 2023 final

Gujarat Titans (GT) head coach Ashish Nehra was recently captured enjoying a scooter ride with Rashid Khan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the side's IPL 2023 final against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Nehra and Rashid unwinded by having some fun on the vehicle at the venue.

Rashid Khan took to his Instagram handle on Monday, May 29, giving fans a glimpse of his bond with the coach.

"Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge 💙," Rashid captioned the post.

Notably, this wasn't the first time that Ashish Nehra took a player from the Gujarat team for a ride. A video went viral on social media a couple of days ago, in which Nehra was seen riding a scooter with Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma as his pillion riders.

The Gujarat Titans have impressed many with their consistent performances in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Hardik Pandya and Co. finished the league stage as the table-toppers, winning 10 of their 14 outings.

While GT suffered a 15-run loss to Chennai in Qualifier 1, they bounced back by securing a 62-run victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) to reach the final.

IPL 2023 final between GT and CSK to be played on Monday

Gujarat and Chennai were originally scheduled to square off in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

However, the match could not be started because of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the city.

Fortunately, there was a reserve day for the summit clash. The match will now be played at the same venue on Monday, May 29.

It is worth mentioning that if the reserve day is also washed out, GT will be announced as the winner by virtue of finishing higher in the points table. Gujarat finished the league stage with 20 points in their kitty, while CSK ended second with 17 points.

