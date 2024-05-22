"You have already won all of our hearts" - Abhishek Sharma's sister shares heartfelt note after SRH's 8-wicket loss to KKR in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma failed to make a significant impact with the bat in the team's IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21. The southpaw departed after scoring just three runs in for balls.

While Abhishek couldn't deliver in the crucial encounter, his sister, Dr Komal Sharma, shared a heartfelt note on social media, extending support to the talented youngster. She posted words of motivation for her brother, writing:

"I love you forever and more. You’re the brother who has made each one of us so, so proud. Your dedication, hard work, and spirit inspire us everyday. We love you deeply and always will. Win or lose, it’s all part of the game. For us, you have already won all of our hearts and made a profound impact on each one of us. All our good wishes are with you."

Komal mentioned that she was confident in Abhishek Sharma's abilities and backed him to shine in the upcoming Qualifier 2, adding:

"We have complete faith that you’re going to reach the greatest heights and shine brighter than a diamond. Your journey has been amazing, and we can’t wait to see where it takes you next. I love you, we all love you. On to the next match. See you in the finals! Keep pushing forward, and remember that we are cheering for you every step of the way."

Electing to bat first in the Qualifier 1, SRH were bundled out for 159. Rahul Tripathi was the top performer with the bat for his team with a gutsy 55-run knock. Mitchell Starc bagged three wickets for KKR, while Varun Chakravarthy returned with two scalps.

Kolkata chased down the target in just 13.4 overs with eight wickets in hand to advance to the IPL 2024 final. Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer notched up fine half-centuries, remaining unbeaten on 58 and 51, respectively.

Andre Russell took a fine catch to dismiss Abhishek Sharma in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024

Considering his stellar form, Abhishek Sharma was expected to play a blistering knock for SRH in the Qualifier 1. The left-handed batter is the second-highest run-getter for his side this season, amassing 470 runs across 14 innings at a fantastic strike rate of 207.04.

However, he perished early against KKR, courtesy of Andre Russell's brilliance in the field. In the second over of the SRH innings, the 23-year-old attempted to drive a length delivery from Vaibhav Arora.

Expand Tweet

The ball went in the air and Russell, at covers, timed his jump to perfection to complete a sharp catch. KKR claimed an early advantage as the dangerous SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head were back in the hut early.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback