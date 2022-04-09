"You have a better chance of doing well"- Dinesh Karthik on the importance of preparations ahead of IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finisher Dinesh Karthik revealed that he has reaped the rewards of putting in the hard yards during preparations ahead of IPL 2022.

Karthik has been in terrific form with the bat this season for RCB. Across the three games, the 36-year old wicket-keeper batter has smashed 90 runs without even getting dismissed once. He has an astonishing strike rate of 204.54 and has played a pivotal role in his team's victories.

In a video uploaded by the Bangalore franchise, the veteran Tamil Nadu player shed some light on the importance of preparations ahead of high-intensity tournaments like the Indian Premier League. Dinesh Karthik said:

"Preparation, I think that's very important and it sounds a little monotonous but that's what helps you most aspects in life. You know, in an exam, if you're prepared, even if it's a tough question you have a better chance of doing well. I think sport is a lot like that, you prepare well and you know you keep doing it."

Karthik also expressed gratitude to the people who extended their support during his training period in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022. He said:

"And a lot of credit to a lot of people who I do want to mention because in the lead-up to the tournament, about two and a half months I stayed in Bombay. That was the difference to where I am today. Nobody, no one can take that away."

Speaking about the importance of simulating match situations and visualizing pressure moments during practice sessions, DieKarthik added:

"I think those moments when you practice alone, you're doing all of this. You're visualizing these moments and trying to do well. It feels good when it comes off, but the real credit must go to them. You know for accommodating me and you know helping me get here, I think that's important."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Management has given extreme amounts of clarity: Dinesh Karthik on his role in the team

The star wicket-keeper batter admitted that RCB management communicated his role clearly to him, which has helped him to devise strategies accordingly. Dinesh Karthik also opened up about the camaraderie between the seniors and juniors in the squad and said:

I'm genuinely enjoying it lovely bunch of boys, I've just enjoyed interacting with Faf, and you know, I've been teammates with Kohli for a long time now. But this is the first time he's so relaxed there is so much time on his hands, I'm able to have long conversations."

"Management has given extreme amounts of clarity. Mike Hessen, on day one, told me what it is. But I think credit to all these three coaches, who made it very clear what they expect out of me. That is what I like here. I've really enjoyed that."

RCB will be in action tonight when they face the Mumbai Indians at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar