"You can easily guide him for a single" - Former India batter's huge statement on Rashid Khan's poor form after RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra expressed concern over Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan's form after the side's eight-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 2. Despite an overall dominant performance by GT to win their second consecutive game, the Afghan spinner endured a torrid outing with the ball.

Rashid conceded 54 in his four overs without picking up a wicket as RCB batter Liam Livingstone took him apart with five maximums. The 26-year-old has picked up only the lone wicket this season in three matches at a dismal average of 112 and an economy of 11.20.

Talking about Rashid's poor form on ESPN Cricinfo, Chopra said:

"If you went on the back foot thinking 'I am going to read it off the surface', nine out of ten times you were a sitting duck. But now it doesn't seem to be the case. You can actually pull him, you can easily guide him for a single and then he is overcompensating with going fuller which again means he is taken for runs."

He added:

"Last match he bowled only a couple of overs, first game, he wasn't that impressive either. This match, he has leaked a lot of runs. It is worth looking at whether his speeds have come down a shade. That zip is missing. Maybe the length is just six inches shorter which allows people to play him off the back foot a lot more. Something you couldn't do in the past."

Despite Rashid's poor bowling, GT defeated RCB comfortably by eight wickets with 13 balls to spare. The Afghan star played a massive role in GT's title run and runners-up finish in 2022 and 2023 with a combined 46 wickets in 33 matches.

"We had this explanation that he is coming back from an injury" - Aakash Chopra

The Afghan spinner has struggled for form since the last IPL season [Credit: Getty]

In the same discussion, Aakash Chopra recalled Rashid Khan enduring a similarly poor season last year but a return from injury made it less worrying for GT and their fans. The 26-year-old picked up only 10 wickets in 12 games in IPL 2024 at an average of 36.70 and an economy of 8.40.

"If it was just one innings, you would say 'Ok, something has gone wrong'. Last year, we had this explanation that he is coming back from an injury, and bowlers around him are leaking so many runs that he has to bowl in areas that he is not comfortable bowling in. And therefore he is also becoming a part of a mediocre bowling unit. So you become one of the lot," said Chopra.

Rashid remains one of IPL's most prolific bowlers with 150 wickets in 120 outings at an incredible average of 22.42 and an economy of 6.91.

GT will be desperate for Rashid to return to his best when they take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, April 6.

