"You can make mistakes, but you are supposed to learn" - Ian Bishop on DC holding Axar Patel back in run chase vs CSK 

Former West Indian cricketer Ian Bishop has been left baffled by the Delhi Capitals (DC) team management's ploy of holding Axar Patel back in their batting order consistently in IPL 2023.

The left-handed batter walked out to bat at No. 7 in their team's 27-run loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 10. But by then, CSK already had the game in their grip. Axar scored 21 runs off 12 balls and was dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after the match, Bishop emphasized that Delhi cannot make the same mistake again and again. He explained:

"It will be interesting to understand how those decisions are made and who makes those decisions because there is obviously a reason and a rationale for it. But beyond that, I'd like to know, as a franchise, we see so many things from off the field, who is sitting and taking notes so that these sorts of options aren't committed once again. You can make mistakes, but you are supposed to learn and improve and get better."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



📸: IPL/JioCinema



#IPL2023 #CSKvsDC #crickettwitter CSK grabs an easy win against DC to strengthen their top 4 claim📸: IPL/JioCinema CSK grabs an easy win against DC to strengthen their top 4 claim 💪🏻📸: IPL/JioCinema #IPL2023 #CSKvsDC #crickettwitter https://t.co/3jLQ2HODzd

Despite being in impressive form with the bat, Axar Patel hasn't had a chance to bat higher up the order on many occasions. The southpaw has mustered 267 runs from 11 outings at an average of 33.37 in IPL 2023.

"Don't understand this at all" - Deep Dasgupta on Axar Patel walking out to bat at No.7 vs CSK

During the aforementioned discussion, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta also echoed the same sentiments as Ian Bishop. He highlighted that DC should utilize Axar Patel's form by making him bat higher up the order.

He indicated that DC could have been apprehensive to send a left-handed batter in when Moeen Ali was bowing. Dasgupta also argued that Axar has been one of Delhi's top performers with the bat this season and they should have backed him.

"You could argue that by the time he [Axar Patel] came out, Moeen Ali had already bowled three overs," Dasgupta stated. "But with the kind of form that he is in, you got to back him to play, irrespective of whether Moeen is bowling well or not. He is your in-form batter who scored in every game. I don't understand this at all."

David Warner and Co. slumped to their seventh loss of the season after failing to chase down CSK's 168-run target. DC are currently the wooden spooners of IPL 2023 and have eight points to their tally.

Poll : 0 votes