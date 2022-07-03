"You can never be done with entertaining!" - Wishes pour in as Harbhajan Singh turns 42

Wishes have been pouring in from all quarters as former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh turns 42 on Sunday, July 3. The 'Turbanator', as he's fondly called, received a number of birthday messages from his former teammates as well as fans on social media.
Harbhajan debuted for India as a teenager in 1998 and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest spinners produced by the country.
World Cup-winning teammates Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir led the way with wishes for Harbhajan, while his good friend Shikhar Dhawan shared an amusing video.
Many of his fans from around the world, as well as his former IPL franchises Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), also sent their wishes.
Here's a compilation of birthday wishes coming Harbhajan's way:
Harbhajan Singh picked up 711 international wickets across formats
In a long and stellar international career, Harbhajan turned out for India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is, bagging 417, 269 and 25 wickets in those formats respectively.
His most successful campaign arguably came in the three-match Test series against Australia in 2001. The off-spinner cut the visitors to size with 32 wickets and also became the first Indian to bag a Test hat-trick, which he achieved at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Harbhajan was a part of India's successful triumphs in the ICC World T20 2007 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. He also represented Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders across 163 games in the IPL, picking up 150 wickets in all.
His last competitive game came in IPL 2021, for KKR against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Having hung up his boots in December last year, 'Bhajji' continues to remain a popular presence in the commentary box.
