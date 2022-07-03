"You can never be done with entertaining!" - Wishes pour in as Harbhajan Singh turns 42

Wishes have been pouring in from all quarters as former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh turns 42 on Sunday, July 3. The 'Turbanator', as he's fondly called, received a number of birthday messages from his former teammates as well as fans on social media.

Harbhajan debuted for India as a teenager in 1998 and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest spinners produced by the country.

World Cup-winning teammates Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir led the way with wishes for Harbhajan, while his good friend Shikhar Dhawan shared an amusing video.

Many of his fans from around the world, as well as his former IPL franchises Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), also sent their wishes.

Here's a compilation of birthday wishes coming Harbhajan's way:

BCCI @BCCI

st Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick

2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner



Here's wishing 367 intl. games, 711 intl. wickets & 3,569 intl. runsst Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winnerHere's wishing @harbhajan_singh - one of the finest to represent #TeamIndia - a very happy birthday. 367 intl. games, 711 intl. wickets & 3,569 intl. runs 💪1⃣st Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick 👍2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner 🏆🏆Here's wishing @harbhajan_singh - one of the finest to represent #TeamIndia - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 https://t.co/MIsm5mS64N

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Old is gold, wishing a match-winner and a guy who tries to keep the atmosphere jovial everywhere he goes , my friend @harbhajan_singh a very happy birthday. Old is gold, wishing a match-winner and a guy who tries to keep the atmosphere jovial everywhere he goes , my friend @harbhajan_singh a very happy birthday. https://t.co/au3drZmeWz

Gautam Gambhir @GautamGambhir Happy Birthday Bhajji pa! You may be done with bowling, but you can never be done with entertaining! Keep shining brother @harbhajan_singh Happy Birthday Bhajji pa! You may be done with bowling, but you can never be done with entertaining! Keep shining brother @harbhajan_singh https://t.co/4kXaC277BR

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 #SinghIsKing @harbhajan_singh Janamdin di lakh lakh mubarakan my dear brother! Rabb tennu sariya khushiyan dein! Lots of love🤗 Janamdin di lakh lakh mubarakan my dear brother! Rabb tennu sariya khushiyan dein! Lots of love🤗❤️ #SinghIsKing @harbhajan_singh https://t.co/rhzXBLxFng

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Have a fabulous year ahead full of smiles and success 🤗 Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh Have a fabulous year ahead full of smiles and success 🤗 Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh 🎂 Have a fabulous year ahead full of smiles and success 🤗 https://t.co/FWJBfbVWHy

Unmukt Chand @UnmuktChand9 Happy birthday @harbhajan_singh paaji. Tusi great ho. Wishing you all the happiness and joy. Lots of love!! Happy birthday @harbhajan_singh paaji. Tusi great ho. Wishing you all the happiness and joy. Lots of love!!

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL



#SuperBirthday #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁 On behalf of every kid who mimicked your unique bowling action, a super birthday to you Bhajji! May there be Bhangra and Whistles for you, Mr. Turbanator! 🥳 On behalf of every kid who mimicked your unique bowling action, a super birthday to you Bhajji! May there be Bhangra and Whistles for you, Mr. Turbanator! 🥳#SuperBirthday #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 https://t.co/Re6Zh6ohv0

parthiv patel @parthiv9

Wishing you a fabulous year ahead

@harbhajan_singh Happy birthday Paaji!Wishing you a fabulous year ahead Happy birthday Paaji! Wishing you a fabulous year ahead 😊@harbhajan_singh https://t.co/n2oqRl2Afg

Sheldon Jackson @ShelJackson27 thank you for being there always may you be blessed with lots of happiness and great health always @harbhajan_singh Wish you a very happy birthday bhaiyathank you for being there alwaysmay you be blessed with lots of happiness and great health always #manofclass Wish you a very happy birthday bhaiya💐💐thank you for being there always❤️ may you be blessed with lots of happiness and great health always #manofclass @harbhajan_singh ❤️ https://t.co/v6AVUbwt1u

Nitish Rana @NitishRana_27 🧿 @harbhajan_singh To the most jovial person and someone who believes that nothing is impossible, thank you so much Bhajju Pa for all the support and memories over the years! I wish you all the joy in the world on your birthday and may you be blessed abundantly always To the most jovial person and someone who believes that nothing is impossible, thank you so much Bhajju Pa for all the support and memories over the years! I wish you all the joy in the world on your birthday and may you be blessed abundantly always ❤️🧿 @harbhajan_singh https://t.co/06oiZogyww

Rahul Kumar @rahulk_1019

The saviour with both ball & bat on so many occasions!!

The hattrick, Clarke dismissal, Akmal wicket & the Symonds LBW will forever remain a cherished moment Birthday wishes to the spin sensation @harbhajan_singh The saviour with both ball & bat on so many occasions!!The hattrick, Clarke dismissal, Akmal wicket & the Symonds LBW will forever remain a cherished moment Birthday wishes to the spin sensation @harbhajan_singh 🎂The saviour with both ball & bat on so many occasions!!The hattrick, Clarke dismissal, Akmal wicket & the Symonds LBW will forever remain a cherished moment ❤️ https://t.co/xcuxDCF1cb

Pradipta Haldar @pradiptahaldar2 367 International matches

711 Wickets

28 five-wicket hauls



2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup winner



First Indian to take a Test hat-trick

Four-time IPL Champion



to one of 's finest spinners, 367 International matches711 Wickets28 five-wicket hauls2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup winnerFirst Indian to take a Test hat-trickFour-time IPL Champion #Happy_Birthday to one of's finest spinners, @harbhajan_singh ! 🥳 👕 367 International matches ☝️ 711 Wickets 😎 28 five-wicket hauls 🏆 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup winner ✅ First Indian to take a Test hat-trick 🏆 Four-time IPL Champion #Happy_Birthday to one of 🇮🇳's finest spinners, @harbhajan_singh ! 🥳 https://t.co/Umzy4y9QQm

Harbhajan Singh picked up 711 international wickets across formats

In a long and stellar international career, Harbhajan turned out for India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is, bagging 417, 269 and 25 wickets in those formats respectively.

His most successful campaign arguably came in the three-match Test series against Australia in 2001. The off-spinner cut the visitors to size with 32 wickets and also became the first Indian to bag a Test hat-trick, which he achieved at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Harbhajan was a part of India's successful triumphs in the ICC World T20 2007 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. He also represented Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders across 163 games in the IPL, picking up 150 wickets in all.

His last competitive game came in IPL 2021, for KKR against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Having hung up his boots in December last year, 'Bhajji' continues to remain a popular presence in the commentary box.

