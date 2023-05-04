"You can see in his body language" - Deep Dasgupta feels PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh's confidence has taken a hit 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was taken to the cleaners by the Mumbai Indians (MI) batters when the two teams locked horns at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday, May 4.

Former Indian keeper-batter Deep Dasgupta has pointed out that Arshdeep has bowled a few costly spells in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He suggested that the pacer needed a good outing to bounce back.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after PBKS' six-wicket loss to MI, Dasgupta stated:

"Punjab's bowling unit has gone for plenty in the last few games. I don't think that helps their confidence either. Someone like Arshdeep, I mean as good as he is, but he has been very, very expensive. Leave aside this game, even in the last game, he was very expensive.

"As a unit, they haven't performed. He is not very expressive, but you can see in his body language that he needs one good spell to get him back into that right mind space."

Arshdeep conceded 66 runs while picking up a single wicket against Mumbai, finishing with a dismal economy rate of 17.20. Notably, the talented seamer is placed third on the Purple Cap list with 16 wickets from 10 outings.

"Sikandar Raza might be the better option" - Shaun Tait on Matthew Short's performances for PBKS in IPL 2023

During the same discussion, former Australian speedster Shaun Tait suggested that PBKS team management should consider playing Sikandar Raza over Matthew Short.

Tait emphasized that Short doesn't have enough experience playing in Indian conditions, where the bounce isn't the same as it is on Australian pitches. He explained:

"In these conditions, Sikandar Raza might be the better option. Short probably lacks experience in this country. He is good on Australian wickets that bounce true and come through. He stands up and hits the ball hard, but it is very different here."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



An Epic run chase in Mohali 🏏



: IPL



#PBKSvMI #IPL2023 #Cricket Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets.An Epic run chase in Mohali 🏏: IPL Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. An Epic run chase in Mohali 🏏📷 : IPL #PBKSvMI #IPL2023 #Cricket https://t.co/oIMByn6SKD

Short has mustered 117 runs from six outings at an average of 17.50. Raza, on the other hand, has 128 runs to his name in six matches, including a half-century.

Poll : 0 votes