"You can see it from the way they are playing" - Tom Moody believes there is uncertainty among players in SRH camp 

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Tom Moody believes that skipper Aiden Markram should not be blamed for the team's dismal performances in the ongoing IPL 2023.

He opined that the uncertainty around the players and their roles is what has cost the side a number of matches this season.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo about Hyderabad's inconsistency, Moody explained:

"I don't think he should be under the scanner. He started the tournament in good form and looked in good shape. I think the moving parts that are happening outside of that playing XI is something that's been challenging for him and the whole team.

"There are a lot of moving parts and uncertainty around who is playing, where they are playing and how they are playing. That's very evident, and you can see it from the way they are playing."

Moody's comments came after SRH suffered a heartbreaking seven-run loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, April 24. The side failed to chase down a 145-run target, finishing at 137/6 in 20 overs.

"Good to see him at the top of the order" - Tom Moody on Mayank Agarwal opening the batting for SRH

Tom Moody further stated that Hyderabad took the right call by making Mayank Agarwal bat at the top of the order against Delhi. Notably, the right-handed batter came in at No. 6 in the team's previous clash.

The cricketer-turned-coach suggested that Agarwal did a fine job in the run chase against Delhi, considering the context of the game. With 49 runs from 39 balls, he was the top run-getter for Hyderabad in the fixture.

Assessing Agarwal's batting exploits, Moody said:

"Mayank Agarwal, yes he struggled and chipped away, I thought it was a good innings. It was disappointing the way he got out, but that was an accumulation of the pressure of what was happening at the other end.

"But you know, you've got 49 striking at 125, which is a reasonably good return. Good to see him at the top of the order where he belongs."

SRH have just two wins to their name from seven matches at this juncture and are languishing in the penultimate position on the points table.

