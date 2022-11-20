"You can’t just sit there and go ‘he should go to the IPL’ because he’d be a better T20 bowler" - Mitchell Starc

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc feels playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) would have affected his body, which in turn could impact his international career.

Starc, a highly skilled white-ball bowler, hasn't played in the the IPL since 2015.

The 32-year-old last appeared in the auction ahead of the 2018 season, fetching ₹9.4 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, he was released ahead of the next edition.

Daniel Brettig 🏏 @danbrettig Mitchell Starc released from his KKR IPL deal amid haggling between fast bowlers and CA for longer-term contracts espncricinfo.com/story/_/id/252… Mitchell Starc released from his KKR IPL deal amid haggling between fast bowlers and CA for longer-term contracts espncricinfo.com/story/_/id/252…

Speaking after starring in Australia's 72-run victory over England in the second ODI on Saturday, November 19, Starc said he understands the perils of playing in the IPL as it could affect his international career across formats.

He was quoted as saying by WAtoday:

"It may have, but if I’d gone in there and having no break and playing 12 months of the year, what does that affect? Does that affect my body? Do I break down? Does it affect my red-ball cricket? You can’t just sit there and go ‘he should go to the IPL’ because he’d be a better T20 bowler."

The left-arm pacer reflected that the months of April and May over the past few years have been productive in terms of resting, continuing:

"What’s the downside of that? Do I give away a format of the game because I’m playing 12 months of the year? In my mind I don’t regret any of those decisions not to go. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed April and May for the last seven or eight years, it’s probably helped my golf handicap, too. I wouldn’t change it."

Starc has been one of the top performers for Australia, leading the bowling unit across formats. He earned the Player of the Match award on Saturday after returning with figures of 8-1-47-4.

"Tests far above white ball" - Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc in action during the Ashes. (Credits: Getty)

Starc declared that while Test cricket remains at the top of his priority list, he doesn't think he can play in all three formats for long. He added:

"Tests far above white ball. I’ll decide on the rest as I go and where my body’s at and how I feel about it. I’d love to, selection and form pending, continue playing Test cricket as long as we can. I don’t think playing three formats is something I can do for a long period of time moving forward now."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Mitch Starc is TOO GOOD with the pink ball! #Ashes Mitch Starc is TOO GOOD with the pink ball! #Ashes https://t.co/hMXMMI6j0y

Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has also decided to skip the IPL next year, given the Aussies' hectic international schedule.

Poll : 0 votes