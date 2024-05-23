"You only have a certain age till you can play" - Shikhar Dhawan opens up on retirement plans

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently opened up about how he is currently at the fag end of his cricketing career. The southpaw hinted that he could possibly announce his retirement in a couple of years.

Dhawan was the captain of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). However, he featured in just five games and remained on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury.

The 38-year-old acknowledged that his career is going through a transitional phase and a retirement could be looming in the coming years. During an interview with news agency ANI, here's what Dhawan said about his retirement plans:

"I am also going through a transition 'Jahan Meri Cricket Vishram Pe Aayegi' (Where my cricket will arrive at a resting phase) and a new chapter in my life will start. You only have a certain age till you can play. It could be one year more, two years more, or xyz for me."

Giving an update about his shoulder injury, Dhawan added:

"Unfortunately I got injured this IPL season and could not play for Punjab except for 4-5 matches. It takes time to recover. I am still healing. I have not recovered 100 per cent yet."

Shikhar Dhawan finished with 152 runs from five innings at an average of 30.40 and a strike rate of 125.61 in IPL 2024. PBKS managed to win just five out of their 14 games, ending in the penultimate spot in the points table.

"Good luck Team India and we are all rooting for you guys" - Shikhar Dhawan ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan last played for India in December 2022. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have pipped the seasoned campaigner in the pecking order.

He was overlooked by the national selectors for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup as well. The left-handed batter reckoned that India have a balanced squad and seemed optimistic about the side's chances for the ICC event.

Speaking to The Times of India, Dhawan said:

"It’s great to see players like Shivam Dube, Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal), and Sanju (Samson) getting their deserved spots in the ICC tournament and we got a very balanced side and we got to play really good cricket. Good luck Team India and we are all rooting for you guys."

India will face Ireland in their first match of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The game is set to be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5.

