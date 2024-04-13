"You had a chance to improve your net run rate" - Aakash Chopra questions Delhi Capitals' tactics in IPL 2024 win vs Lucknow Super Giants

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Delhi Capitals (DC) for not trying to improve their net run rate when nearing a win in their IPL 2024 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The Capitals restricted LSG to 167/7 after KL Rahul opted to bat first in Lucknow on Friday, April 12. The visitors chased the target down with six wickets and 11 deliveries to spare to register their second win of the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra expressed surprise about the Delhi Capitals' tactics towards the end of their run chase.

"Delhi won but there was one thing in the end. It's a small thing but it was there. You won the match, you will no longer be at the 10th but have come to the ninth spot. However, you had a chance to improve your net run rate. They didn't try at all. (Tristan) Stubbs and (Shai) Hope said they would go till the end," he explained (13:30).

"Stubbs hit a six to win the match, or else the match would have gone even deeper. So they missed the trick a little. You have won only two matches and you will need net run rate in the end for sure if you win enough matches to come close to qualification. However, they didn't try that, which doesn't speak very well," the former India opener added.

DC needed 22 runs for a win when Rishabh Pant was dismissed. They consumed 16 balls to score those runs, with Shai Hope remaining unbeaten on a 10-ball 11 and Tristan Stubbs scoring nine runs off his first eight deliveries before striking the match-winning six.

"The first scoring shot was a six" - Aakash Chopra lauds Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk

Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed 55 runs off 35 deliveries. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While praising Jake Fraser-McGurk for playing an attacking knock for the Delhi Capitals, Aakash Chopra questioned the Lucknow Super Giants' tactics against the big-hitter.

"Prithvi (Shaw) played decently and then came Jake Fraser-McGurk. The first scoring shot was a six. Jake played well. He hits fast bowling extremely well. He has a lot of power and might get stuck against spin at some stage. I feel Lucknow missed a trick. They should have bowled a lot slower. Krunal Pandya was bowling bouncers to him," he said (12:15).

The reputed commentator also expressed elation about Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant playing some of his trademark unconventional shots.

"We should also talk about Rishabh Pant today because he came to bat early and scored runs. When he falls and plays the scoop shot, it gladdens my heart. When he falls and hits fours and sixes, it seems like he has fallen himself but uplifted the team. That means Rishabh Pant is back," Chopra observed.

Pant scored a 24-ball 41 with the help of four fours and two sixes. He was eventually stumped by KL Rahul off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling while attempting a big shot.

