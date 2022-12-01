"You can't change anybody's pace overnight" - Ashish Nehra on Arshdeep Singh

Ashish Nehra reckons Arshdeep Singh has to work on getting better in utilising the resources he has, as he cannot add speed to his arsenal overnight.

Arshdeep made his ODI debut in the recently concluded three-match series against New Zealand. He went wicketless in the 13 overs he bowled and conceded an average of 6.75 runs per over.

While reviewing the series on Prime Video, Ashish Nehra was asked about the areas Arshdeep Singh can work on when the ball is not swinging. He replied:

"You can't change anybody's pace overnight. Whenever the wicket is flat, people say that somebody who has pace is always a better option because the ball is not going to swing, but he is one guy who has shown promise even when the ball is not swinging."

Nehra picked the Punjab left-arm seamer's ability to bowl immaculate yorkers as his strength. He elaborated:

"He can bowl a yorker, maybe not a 140 kph yorker, maybe a 130-132, but he can bowl well in blockholes. He has shown it in the IPL, and he is a shining light, no doubt about it."

Arshdeep has snared 33 wickets in 21 T20Is. He was the Men in Blue's highest wicket-taker at the T20 World Cup in Australia, taking ten wickets.

"Every game he is doing better and better" - Ashish Nehra on Arshdeep Singh learning new things

Arshdeep Singh (left) bowled against a strong wind in the third ODI against New Zealand.

Nehra pointed out that Arshdeep did a strenuous job in the final ODI against the Kiwis, explaining:

"Every game he is doing better and better, and he is learning new things. Today also, don't forget that he was bowling against the wind. These conditions when you are bowling against the wind, it's not easy, because Deepak Chahar and Umran Malik were bowling with the wind."

The Gujarat Titans head coach added that the Punjab Kings pacer exhibited the virtues of bowling in good areas. He said:

"Good line and good lengths, ball swinging or not, he has shown that will always be helpful in any conditions. It's very difficult to answer what will you do if the ball is not swinging. The best thing you can do is just read the conditions."

Nehra concluded by observing that Arshdeep Singh will only improve with experience and get a better understanding of using his resources effectively.

