"You'd clear the fence here"- Pat Cummins roasts Marnus Labuschagne after SRH's win over RCB in IPL 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins showcased his brilliant sense of humor after his team's win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday, April 15.

The SunRisers broke their own record to once again post the highest team total in the history of IPL, scoring 287/3 against RCB. In reply, the hosts put up a valiant fight as they notched up 262/7, losing by just 25 runs.

Pat Cummins took to Instagram to post a picture with Travis Head, who was the Player of the Match. Here's the post:

Cummins' teammate at Australia, Marnus Labuschagne, was in awe of Head's performance and here's what he commented on the post:

"Wow 🤯🤯"

The SRH captain then took a cheeky dig at Labuschagne's big-hitting ability by claiming that even the latter would clear the smaller boundaries at the Chhinswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He replied:

"You'd clear the fence here at Bengaluru"

Head scored a sensational 102 off just 41 balls and ensured SRH had the platform needed to go all guns blazing in the second half of their innings, just as they did against the Mumbai Indians when they scored 277/3.

Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers from both sides

On a pitch where almost 550 runs were scored, SRH captain Pat Cummins was also pumped for runs at more than 10 an over. However, he was smart enough to read the conditions and kept getting crucial breakthroughs whenever it seemed like RCB were getting some momentum.

He trapped Sourav Chauhan in front and also got Faf du Plessis caught behind when the latter looked in ominous touch. Cummins then came back into the attack and broke the partnership between Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik by dismissing the former. His figures of 3/43 are one of the main reasons why the SunRisers survived Karthik's onslaught and took two points.

