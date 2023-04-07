"You can't be dependent on just two batters"- Virender Sehwag on RCB's batting performance against KKR in IPL 2023

Former India player Virender Sehwag reckons Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are highly dependent on their opening combination of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. The duo were sensational in their opening game against Mumbai Indians, setting up a comprehensive win by 8 wickets.

However, the Royal Challengers were battered by the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday. Both Kohli and Du Plessis fell in quick succession during the powerplay, and the team couldn't recover.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after Kolkata's win over Bangalore, Sehwag said about the visitors' batting collapse:

"Every team has historically had one batting collapse per season, and RCB will feel lucky that it came early in the season when there's still time to correct the problems. You can't be dependent on just two batters. They need to sit and rethink their batting line-up and also ponder upon who could be a better impact player. Patidar's injury is a huge loss to them."

Such huge losses will affect RCB's net run rate and playoffs chances - Rajat Bhatia

Former Delhi all-rounder Rajat Bhatia agreed with Sehwag. He feels that Bangalore's middle-order frailties were exposed due to KKR's quality spinners but wants them to bat smarter as the 81-run loss has damaged their net run rate.

Bhatia said:

"RCB's middle order wasn't tested in the first game, and then when it was against KKR, it got exposed. So they will need to think about it because you lost around 8 wickets in a space of just 23 runs. You can't be losing wickets in such a way. Such huge losses will affect the net run rate, and that could prove to be very costly for them towards the end (playoffs race)."

Royal Challengers Bangalore have some time to ponder on their batting order and approach, as they next face Lucknow Super Giants on Monday (April 10).

