"You won't feel like he is at a disadvantage with his height" - Sam Curran's former CSK teammate on what makes the all-rounder special

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa spent a lot of time with Sam Curran when the latter was with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the IPL.

Curran bowled a brilliant spell in the final of the T20 World Cup, picking up three wickets against Pakistan to help England win their second T20 World Cup title. Uthappa hailed the Player of the Tournament for his fantastic performances in the tournament, having picked up 13 wickets in the process.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Robin Uthappa explained how Sam Curran's lack of height helps him in being deceptive with his yorkers. He said:

"I am a huge fan of Sam Curran. If you spend time with him, you will realize how much he believes in himself and his abilities. You won't feel like he is at a disadvantage with his height. His trajectory makes it very hard for the batters to get under his deliveries, especially when he nails his yorkers."

Sam Curran is a quick learner: Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was also present in the discussion and even he praised Curran for his impactful performances in the tournament. He stressed how well the left-arm pacer bowled in different phases of the game, despite being a specialist at swinging the ball upfront not long ago.

Kaif also lauded Curran for being smart enough, keeping in mind his limitations in height and speed. He stated:

"Curran proved that you need not be tall or quick to pick wickets, sometimes you just need to be smart enough and assess the conditions well. He had a different role here and he adapted well. This shows that he is a quick learner and deservedly took all the trophies."

With such a brilliant performance with the ball and the ability to use the long handle, it seems certain that Curran could go for a very high price at the IPL 2023 auction.

