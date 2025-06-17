"You don't get anyone's help there" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Shubman Gill has a bigger test as a batter than as a captain in the upcoming Test series against England. He highlighted that the stylish batter won't get anyone's assistance when he is at the crease.

India will face England in a five-match Test series, with the first game starting in Leeds on Friday, June 20. With Rohit Sharma retiring from Tests, while Gill has been appointed the skipper of the 18-member Indian squad, Rishabh Pant will be his deputy.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chopra opined that Gill will be challenged more as a batter in the Test series against England.

"It's a bigger test for Shubman Gill, the batter, because you don't get anyone's help there. You have to fight that battle yourself. You, of course, want to improve the numbers that are not good thus far," he said.

The former India opener added that good performances with the bat can help Gill's cause as a captain.

"Since you are now the captain of the Test team, it might be cliche that you lead by example and you lead from the front, but you need to do exactly that. Score runs and, suddenly, you start commanding that respect. Your decisions become strong. So Shubman Gill, the batter, will have to come to the rescue of Shubman Gill, the captain," Chopra observed.

Gill has aggregated 1893 runs at an average of 35.05 in 32 Tests. He has scored 88 runs at a much lower average of 14.67 in three Tests on English soil.

"Life becomes slightly easier after that" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill captaining India in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Shubman Gill has never captained India in Tests. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that Shubman Gill has a difficult assignment in his first series as India's Test skipper.

"The elders have advised that if there is a very difficult job, it should be done first. Life becomes slightly easier after that. Generally, in life, we tend to delay that, taking the difficult call or doing the difficult job first," he said.

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the youngster would find it easier going forward if he does well as captain in England.

"Obviously, it is not by design, it is by default that you have been made the captain, and the England tour is in front of you. It won't be easy. However, if you pass this properly, the life ahead could be much better, beautiful, and comfortable. However, he will have to work very hard here to earn that comfort," Chopra observed.

Gill has led the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the last two editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the franchise failed to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, it finished third after the league phase this season, before being knocked out in the Eliminator by the Mumbai Indians (MI).

