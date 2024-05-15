"You don't get expensive things easily"- Gautam Gambhir jokes that his smile is precious [SK Match Ki Baat Exclusive] 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir is often seen with an intense look on his face. Even when his team performs well, Gambhir does not show his happy emotions while watching the game from the dugout.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Cricket on Match Ki Baat show, Gambhir opened up on why he does not smile much during the match. A few commentators and fans have made a big deal out of his smile. Replying to them first, Gambhir joked:

"I don't know why my smile is such a big issue or topic of discussion. And if it is really such a big matter of discussion, I think all commentators should have understood by now that my smile is precious. I can't give a smile to anyone just like that (smiles). You don't get expensive things easily."

Gambhir added that IPL matches are intense in nature. Hence, he has that tense look on his face during the games.

"I wish people would come to see me smiling"- Gautam Gambhir says team's performance matters to fans more than his smile

On the same show, Gambhir mentioned that the fans who come to the stadium expect their favorite team to win. The KKR mentor said fans go home happy only when their team wins and not if he is smiling.

"I have said this before also that people don't come to watch me smile. People come to see KKR win. If KKR win and I don't have a smile on my face, you can assume that I am smiling," Gautam Gambhir continued.

"I wish people would come to see me smiling. I think the fans will go home happy only if the team they support wins. So, it is our duty that we send them home happy. If they could go home happy watching me smile, then I would be smiling for three and a half hours. Unfortunately, that's not the case," he concluded.

Gautam Gambhir has guided the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 playoffs. It will be interesting to see if he can help them win their first title in a decade and their third overall.

