"He said you are going to win the game" - Spencer Johnson reveals conversation with coach Ashish Nehra amid GT vs MI IPL 2024 clash

Australian and Gujarat Titans pacer Spencer Johnson credited head coach Ashish Nehra for helping him calm down during the IPL 2024 match against the Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The left-arm seamer also praised Shubman Gill's captaincy.

With the Titans defending a modest yet tricky 169 for victory, Johnson went for 17 runs in his first over, conceding two fours and a six. However, the 28-year-old's second over proved to be a game-changer as he dismissed Tilak Varma and Gerald Coetzee while conceding just eight runs in the 19th over. The Mumbai Indians needed 19 runs off the last six balls and were unable to pull off the chase.

Speaking to the host broadcaster following the six-run win, the Aussie cricketer said he takes pride in not panicking despite going for runs. Johnson also talked about the conversation he had with head coach Ashish Nehra before stepping up to bowl the penultimate over. He said:

"Absolutely incredible (feeling) to get the win in front of a full house is pretty special. Ashish Nehra told me to be calm, you are going to win the game. What worked well for me was the hard length and keeping calm and not panicking and sticking to what I do well."

Mumbai Indians were well in control in the 13th over when Rohit Sharma's sweep shot brought upon his downfall. The five-time champions lost their way from that point despite having big hitters like Dewald Brevis, Tim David, and Hardik Pandya.

"Sat next to Shubman in the bus" - Spencer Johnson

Shubman Gill celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

Johnson, who fetched INR 10 crore in the auction, also heaped praise on Shubman Gill's captaincy and felt the crowd was absolutely electric on the night. He added:

"I have always wanted to play in India and the crowd was amazing. Sat next to Shubman in the bus on our way to the ground. He was calming me. We talked through the game. He is unbelievable as a young captain."

The Titans will next face defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.