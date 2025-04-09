"You guys are my spine" - Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to heartfelt post by RJ Mahvash after PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reacted to a heartfelt post by RJ Mahvash after their clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, April 8. After the game, Mahvash had put up a post in support of the spinner.

She was present at the stadium and posted pictures of herself cheering for PBKS from the stands and also a selfie with Yuzvendra Chahal. On her Instagram post, Chahal reacted to the message by acknowledging the support shown by her.

"You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always👑💫❤️🧿," he commented on the post.

Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to RJ Mahvash's Instagram post - Source: RJ Mahvash/IG

"One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23 💫🧿," Mahvash had captioned her post to which Chahal reacted in the comments.

Below is her Instagram post after the match between PBKS and CSK -

PBKS beat CSK by 18 runs to return to wining ways, registering their third victory of the season from four games so far.

An off season with the ball for Yuzvendra Chahal so far

Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal is the most successful bowler in the history of the IPL. He has picked up 206 wickets, which is the most by any bowler in the competition. PBKS spent a massive amount of ₹18 crore to acquire his services during the mega auctions.

However, it has not quite been a successful start to the season for Chahal with the ball so far. He has played four matches and has bowled only 11 overs, managing to scalp just one wicket at an average of 111.00 and an economy rate of 10.09.

In the game against CSK, he bowled just one over in the entire match, giving away nine runs off the same. While PBKS have had a successful campaign, they will want their key spinner to bounce back and get among the wickets as the tournament progresses.

