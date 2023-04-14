"You cannot hit five sixes in a row under pressure"- Indian legend lauds Rinku Singh for his mental toughness

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh for his incredible match-winning effort against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous game.

Despite needing 28 runs off five balls to win, Rinku was able to smash all five deliveries for sixes and handed KKR arguably one of their most famous wins in IPL history. While some may argue that the bowler didn't nail his execution, Gavaskar feels the credit still goes to Rinku for hitting them all out of the park.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Sunil Gavaskar had to say about Rinku Singh's heroics:

"Hard work is paid for Rinku because you cannot hit five sixes in a row under pressure. There are things going through your mind, and the crowd not behind you in an away game makes the job harder. Still, he was being able to do that, it speaks volumes about his mental fortitude."

Rinku Singh has reignited energy in several young players like him: Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan was also present during the discussion on Star Sports and he feels Rinku Singh's knock against Gujarat could prove to be an inspiration for many budding cricketers.

Pathan reckons that given Rinku's humble background, it would boost the morale of other hard-working cricketers that one day they will get the recognition they deserve. He stated:

"Rinku has reignited energy in several young players like him. He has given the confidence that if he can achieve this feat, then it is not impossible for others to showcase their talent on the biggest stage. He is the Incredible Player in this Incredible Cricket League. It has created an unforgettable moment in the game."

The high-flying KKR will now face the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens on Friday.

