“You just sit there and clap” - Former India cricketer’s blunt assessment on PBKS and RCB never winning the IPL

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh was very frank and straightforward when asked about his assessment of why Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have never won an IPL title. Singh appeared on a podcast hosted by Taruwar Kohli on the latter's official YouTube channel.

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have found themselves in the finals on occasions, but they are yet to lay their hands on the trophy. Punjab lost the 2014 final to Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB have lost three finals - 2009, 2011, and 2016.

When asked about why PBKS or RCB haven't won the IPL yet, Yograj Singh replied:

"When people who have never held a bat sit together to put a team, for example, the franchise owners of PBKS (Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia), what's your role in the team meeting, how will you contribute? You don't know the ABC of cricket; you just sit there and clap, saying come on boys no problem. I say, give me the Punjab team for a year. If we lose, I'll never speak about cricket, but you do not get to interfere between me and my players."

Take a look at the video of the same below (from 1:48:10):

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made winning starts to their IPL 2025 campaign

Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have made a promising start to their IPL 2025 campaigns, winning their respective first encounters of the season. While RCB registered a seven wicket win over KKR, Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 11 runs to get their first points on board.

The two teams will face off against each other nexy month. RCB will host Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on April 18 before the return fixture is played on April 20 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

