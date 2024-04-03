"You know the bloke you're getting after is a human being like you" - Ravi Shastri voices support for Hardik Pandya amidst negative fan receptions

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has come out in support of Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya amidst negative fan receptions for the all-rounder in IPL 2024 thus far.

The 30-year-old was traded to MI in the off-season from Gujarat Titans (GT) and subsequently replaced long-time skipper Rohit Sharma at the helm. The move led to a massive outrage from fans of the franchise, resulting in Hardik being booed heavily during MI's first home game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1.

To make matters worse, Hardik's MI captaincy tenure has begun dismally, with the side at the bottom of the table with three losses in as many games.

Speaking on Star Sports, Shastri called on the fans to remain patient and not go after Hardik Pandya.

"You have supported the team over the years. In just 2-3 matches, they won't be a bad team. They are 5-time champions, after all, they have a new captain. Just be patient, you know the bloke you're getting after is a human being like you. At the end of the day, he has to sleep in the night. So just think about it, be calm," said Shastri.

Shastri also asked Hardik to ignore the outside noise and focus on helping the team get on a winning roll.

"My thing to Hardik would be ‘calm, patient, ignore, and then just focus on your game’. You get a couple of performances going..they are a terrific side, if they win three to four matches, everything will subside. You will, things will change," stated Shastri.

Hardik's own performances have been shaky with bat and ball, averaging 23 with the willow and 76 with the ball at an economy rate of almost 11.

His captaincy has also been questionable, especially the limited usage of Jasprit Bumrah in the powerplay.

"It's their entitlement as to who they want as captain" - Ravi Shastri

Expand Tweet

Ravi Shastri backed the MI management for their decision to swap captains during the off-season but felt the communication could have been better.

Rohit had led the franchise from 2013 till last year, helping them win a joint-record five IPL titles. Meanwhile, Hardik himself had tremendous success as skipper of GT in 2022 and 2023, leading the side to a title and runners-up finish.

"See, at the end of the day, this is not an Indian cricket team that is playing. This is franchise cricket. They have paid top dollar, they are the bosses. It's their entitlement as to who they want as captain. Where I think this could have been handled better is more clarity in communication," said Shastri.

"If you wanted as captain, say you're looking at the future, looking to build, we are doing a fabulous job as every one knows and we want him to help out Hardik in the next 3 years when the team is in progress. That communication should have come out a little more for all this to die down. It's not a case of you saying 'we don't want Rohit Sharma', or he was treated badly," he added.

Despite routinely being slow starters, MI are almost entering must-win territory to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Hardik will look to open his account as MI skipper when they take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at home on Sunday, April 7.