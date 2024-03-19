"You let Shahrukh Khan go but didn't take anyone to replace him" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' weaknesses heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons the Punjab Kings (PBKS) lack experience in their Indian batting contingent heading into IPL 2024. He feels Shikhar Dhawan and company are also short of finishers, noting that they didn't acquire a suitable replacement for Shahrukh Khan at the auction.

Shahrukh smashed 156 runs at a strike rate of 165.95 in 13 innings in IPL 2023. Although the Mohali-based franchise tried to reacquire the big-hitting middle-order batter at the auction, the Gujarat Titans (GT) pipped them by spending ₹7.40 crore to buy him.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the lack of experienced Indian batters, barring Shikhar Dhawan, and finishers are among the Punjab Kings' weaknesses heading into IPL 2024.

"The Indian batting apart from Shikhar Dhawan looks extremely inexperienced. The names are good but the experience is very less. Since Jitesh Sharma has played for India, we say that he is experienced and a very good player, but he too doesn't have much experience," he elaborated (7:55).

"He is also a newish player although very impressive and with a lot of potential. You let Shahrukh Khan go but didn't take anyone to replace him. You expect Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma to finish games but all of them were there last year as well," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that PBKS won't be able to play the trio of Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone in tandem in their playing XI as Jonny Bairstow and Kagiso Rabada will likely take two of the four overseas positions.

"What about the spinners?" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' other weakness

Rahul Chahar did not have a great run in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Punjab Kings' spin-bowling department as another weakness.

"When I see the spin department, there are a lot of good options available in fast bowling, but what about the spinners, my friend? Rahul Chahar did not have a good last season. You see Harpreet Brar bowling with Rahul Chahar and Sikandar Raza at times but where are the other spinners?" he explained (8:25).

The reputed commentator feels PBKS might come unstuck on spin-friendly pitches.

"This team does not have too many spinners and the lack of spinners is definitely a cause for concern. This team can get stuck on spin-friendly pitches because they don't have those many spinners. Since they have a slight overdependence on overseas batters, barring Shikhar, they will get stuck there as well," Chopra reasoned.

Rahul Chahar is the only experienced specialist spinner in the Punjab Kings' squad. The leg-spinner managed only eight wickets in 14 games last season and will want to give a better account of himself this year.

Poll : Did the Punjab Kings err in releasing Shahrukh Khan ahead of the IPL 2024 auction? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion