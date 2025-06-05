"You'll always be champions in my eyes" - Shreyas Iyer's sister pens heartfelt note for Punjab Kings after RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta, shared a heartfelt message following the franchise's defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final. The thrilling encounter was played on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sent into bat first, RCB posted 190/9 in their 20 overs, with star batter Virat Kohli top-scoring with a composed 43 off 35 balls. In response, Punjab Kings' top three failed to convert their starts into substantial scores, while skipper Shreyas Iyer endured a disappointing outing, managing just one run from two balls.

Shashank Singh launched a valiant assault in the death overs, remaining unbeaten on a fiery 61 off 30 deliveries. However, it wasn’t enough, as PBKS finished at 184/7, falling short by six runs, and RCB secured their maiden IPL title.

On Wednesday, June 4, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta, shared a message on her Instagram Stories, writing:

"I'm incredibly proud of each one of you. Win or lose, you’ll always be champions in my eyes. Sadda Punjab, always.”

Shresta Iyer's heartfelt note for Punjab Kings (Image via Instagram-@shresta002)

This marked only Punjab's second appearance in an IPL final, with the first coming in 2014, both of which ended in defeat.

“We have to win it next year” - Shreyas Iyer after losing the IPL 2025 final against RCB

Punjab Kings fell short of securing their maiden IPL title after a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. During the post-match presentation, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer praised his team for an excellent season. He said [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

“Dejected, but the way our came up to the occasion... A lot of credit goes to the management and each and every player. Considering the last game we played here, I felt 200 was par personally. They bowled excellently. Krunal was phenomenal, used his experience, that was the turning point.”

“Proud of each individual in our team, a lot of youngsters played their first season. Their fearlessness was phenomenal. Job is still half done, we have to win it next year. The way we turned up to every game was a positive, they've gained a lot of experience and we can build on that next year," he added.

On a personal level, the right-handed batter delivered an exceptional season, accumulating 604 runs across 17 innings at an average of 50.33 and a striking strike rate of 175.07, including six half-centuries.

