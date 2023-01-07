"You'll never ever ever bat ahead of me" - Tabraiz Shamsi hilariously trolls Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa's left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's banter with Team India's Yuzvendra Chahal has left fans in splits on several occasions.

Shamsi once again re-ignited their friendly banter, suggesting that he is a more capable batter than Chahal. The Paarl Royals shared a video on their Twitter handle on Saturday, January 7, in which Shamsi spoke about how the Indian spinner would never get to bat ahead of him in the batting order.

Shamsi said:

"Hello Yuzi, this is the all-rounder from South Africa speaking. You'll never ever ever bat ahead of me. Ever."

Notably, having shared the dressing room for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shamsi and Chahal are known to share a great camaraderie both on and off the field.

The two shared a fun moment in India's T20I fixture against South Africa in October last year. While both the spinners were not a part of the playing XI, they still managed to entertain fans as Chahal was spotted jokingly kicking Shamsi during the drinks break.

Meanwhile, Shamsi will represent the Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Paarl Royals in the upcoming inaugural season of Cricket South Africa's SA20. The six-team competition is set to kick off in Cape Town on January 10, with the Royals taking on MI Cape Town.

Tabraiz Shamsi was unsold at the IPL 2023 mini-auction

Tabraiz Shamsi has impressed many with his bowling exploits in white-ball cricket over the years. While the wrist-spinner has carved a niche for himself in T20s, he surprisingly found no buyers at last month's IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Shamsi, who had kept his base price at ₹1 crore, remained unsold at the event as no franchises showed an interest in roping him in. He was part of the RR squad for the 2021 season. He went wicketless in his only appearance in that edition.

The crafty spinner has featured in 59 T20Is for South Africa, bagging 73 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.14. Furthermore, he has also done well in several franchise-based T20 leagues.

Tabraiz Shamsi currently occupies the sixth spot in the ICC rankings for bowlers in T20Is. It is worth mentioning that he is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in the format.

