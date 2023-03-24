"You do have to make your home ground a fortress" - Shane Watson on DC's home advantage in IPL 2023

Former Australian all-rounder and Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Shane Watson believes the franchise has the team to fully use the conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the IPL 2023 season.

The pitch in Delhi has traditionally been on the slower side, and Watson feels that world-class spinners like Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will enjoy bowling on such a track. He also spoke about the explosive batters Delhi have and the fact that small boundaries would suit their power-hitting game.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, the official broadcasters for IPL 2023, here's what Shane Watson had to say about the importance of winning all the home games in the IPL 2023 season:

“For sure, Delhi’s normally, conventionally a lower, turning sort of wicket and we’ve got the bowlers to exploit that with our spinners alone. With Axar and also Kuldeep Yadav, but also with the batters that we’ve got, can really make the most of those conditions. It’s a smaller ground as well, so. But in any IPL, you do have to make your home ground a fortress.”

Shane Watson on DC missing Rishabh Pant

Shane Watson accepted that not having skipper Rishabh Pant for the IPL 2023 season would be a huge blow for DC. Pant suffered multiple long-term injuries after a major car accident in December 2022.

While the southpaw recovers, David Warner has taken over the reins. Watson feels Delhi still have a good team and will try to remain consistent in their performances.

On this, Watson stated:

“The biggest challenge for Delhi is just to be able to consistently put good performances together. You know, the Delhi Capitals have got a really, really skilful squad, and we do again this year. Obviously Rishabh Pant not being a part of, not playing this tournament is going to be a huge, huge miss.”

DC will open their IPL 2023 campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 1.

