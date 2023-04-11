"You were making it look very easy" - Nicholas Pooran to Marcus Stoinis after LSG's one-wicket win over RCB

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran credited Marcus Stoinis for making the 213 run-chase against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) look very easy. The left-handed batter reflected that it was an excellent pitch to bat and the smaller boundaries also assisted them.

RCB bowlers had no answer to Pooran's onslaught as he started hitting big from the get-go to keep up with the required rate. The 15-ball fifty is so far the fastest in IPL 2023 as the West Indian hammered seven sixes before perishing for a 19-ball 62. Along with Ayush Badoni, the southpaw added 84 off 35 deliveries.

When asked by Marcus Stoinis, who struck 65 off 29 deliveries, in a casual chat after the game about his plans, the Trinidadian said it was about keeping things simple and felt one set batter should seal the game for the Super Giants.

"It was simple. Obviously, we had a conversation during the break. You were making it look very easy out there. I felt like once we have a set batsman, we will make it. We had a conversation about getting into a good position. You did it, so why should I hold myself back. I tried to do the same out there. It was a very good pitch and the boundaries are small."

LSG copped a bit of flak for shelling out an enormous INR 16 crore on the keeper-batter, given his mixed performances over the past two seasons. The 27-year-old averaged an awful 7.73 in the 2021 edition but showed a marked improvement the following season when he was part of SunRisers Hyderabad.

"Hit hard cricket shots, have a strong base" - Marcus Stoinis to Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran. (Image credits: Twitter)

When asked by Pooran about Stoinis' strategy with the Super Giants three down, the Australian all-rounder said his plans were clear. He explained:

"I think similar to yours. Keep it simple. Hit hard cricket shots and just identify pre-game what I'm like when I'm at my best. I try and implement that in my game as much as I can. I was really clear tonight. Hit hard cricket shots, have a strong base, and that's it."

The Super Giants will next face the Punjab Kings on Saturday in Lucknow.

