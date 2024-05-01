"You may be Dhoni, but this is unacceptable"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scored a decent total of 162/7 in the first innings of the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). MA Chidambaram Stadium hosted the clash on Wednesday, May 1.

PBKS captain Sam Curran won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Ajinkya Rahane (29) and Ruturaj Gaikwad put on a 64-run opening partnership to give the home team a steady start.

Rahane perished in the ninth over, trying to up the ante by attempting a big shot against left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar. However, he couldn't get the desired timing behind the shot, resulting in an easy catch for Rilee Rossouw in the deep mid-wicket region.

After getting promoted to the number 3 position, Shivam Dube departed on the very next ball for a golden duck. Ravindra Jadeja (2) also followed him to the pavilion soon, leaving CSK reeling at 70/3. The Super Kings then exercised the impact substitute rule and brought in Sameer Rizvi.

The UP youngster couldn't make much impact as he played a sedate knock of 21 (23) before departing in the 16th over. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (62) anchored the innings at the other end and scored a sensible half-century to keep his side on track to reach a decent score.

Arshdeep Singh cleaned him up in the 18th over. It was a massive breakthrough for PBKS as Ruturaj was well set and ready to take off at that juncture. MS Dhoni then played a cameo of 14 (11) to help CSK to 162 in 20 overs.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 49th match of IPL 2024 between CSK and PBKS. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"It was holding up a bit at the start"- PBKS spinner Rahul Chahar on the pitch after 1st innings of IPL 2024 clash vs CSK

At the mid-innings break, PBKS leg-spinner Rahul Chahar reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings and his spell, saying:

"It was holding up a bit at the start, when the dew came in, it has made the difference. With the speed that I bowl, I back myself and with the turn, it won't be easy at all."

He added:

"Kept it simple, if I bowl the best ball, it won't be easy to hit. Didn't want to bowl full for Dhoni, we all know it would get disappeared. One of the best spells, yes, last time also it was against PBKS, it is going well against CSK. We might've given 8 or 10 runs more, but need to play proper cricket to get the job done."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know in the comments section.

