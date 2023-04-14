“You never know how strong the comeback can be” - Rahul Tewatia opens open on chat with Yash Dayal after KKR loss

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Rahul Tewatia has revealed that he gave a pep talk to Yash Dayal after the latter was clobbered for five successive sixes by Rinku Singh in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Tewatia stated that he advised the left-arm seamer to work on executing things that he got wrong in the match against Kolkata and wait for his chance.

KKR needed 28 runs to win off five balls in match number 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rinku, however, lifted Kolkata to an incredible win by slamming all five deliveries for maximums.

Subsequently, Gujarat Titans dropped Dayal from the playing XI for Thursday’s (April 13) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which they won by six wickets. In a post-match press conference, Tewatia opened up about the chat he had with Dayal after the KKR game. He said:

“When I spoke to him, I told him that you will feel low only if you allow yourself to do so. It’s was only one bad game. In this Gujarat Titans environment, no one will make you feel low. Practice what you could not execute and wait for your chance.

"You never know how strong the comeback can be. It’s a nothing to lose situation because nothing worse can happen. His mindset is quite good.”

Backing the 25-year-old, Tewatia added that the bowler had a significant role to play in Gujarat Titans’ triumph during the IPL 2022 season. He stated:

“Last season, he was one of our main bowlers. He had a big role to play in us becoming champions. He was claiming wickets with the new ball and doing very well with the old ball as well. One match cannot change anything.

"The kind of environment we have at GT, I don’t think anyone would have even discussed it with him or offered sympathy to him. If he thinks a lot about it, only then negativity can creep in.”

Dayal claimed 11 wickets in nine matches in IPL 2022 at an average of 26.91 and a strike rate of 17.45.

“His innings matters a lot to the team” - Rahul Tewatia on Wriddhiman Saha

During the interaction, Tewatia was also asked about the significance of Wriddhiman Saha’s contribution as an opener, which often goes unnoticed. The 29-year-old admitted that the veteran keeper-batter has a key role to play with the willow. He elaborated:

“Wriddhi da [Saha] gives us a very good start in the powerplay. In six overs, we are usually around 50-55. He has a very big role to play as he opens up the game. That makes it easier for the batters coming in later. The pressure of [losing] 2-3 wickets is not there because of that start that he gives us. His innings matters a lot to the team.”

In the game against PBKS, Saha hammered 30 off 19 balls. He added 48 runs for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill (67 off 49) as GT chased down 154 in 19.5 overs.

