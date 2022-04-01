"You are officially the grandfather of IPL" - Ambati Rayudu's special wish for Dwayne Bravo on becoming IPL's highest-wicket taker

Veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday.

Bravo took the wicket of the hard-hitting Deepak Hooda and created history, going past the tally of 170 wickets set by the great Lasith Malinga. In a game where CSK failed to stop the run-scoring, Dwayne Bravo was economical and proved why he is still one of the best in the business.

In a video posted by CSK on YouTube, Bravo's teammates congratulated him on achieving this sensational feat. The 38-year-old shares a great camaraderie with Ambati Rayudu and here's what the latter had to say about the champion all-rounder:

"Congratulations DJ Bravo on becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL. From today you become the official grandfather of the IPL (chuckles). So hearty congratulations once again."

Hope you get 200 wickets in IPL: Jadeja to Dwayne Bravo

CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja also had a special message for his trump card as he too congratulated Bravo on reaching the landmark. Jadeja believes Dwayne Bravo still has a lot left in him and could breach the barrier of 200 wickets soon. Here's what the captain had to say:

"Hi DJ sir! Very very happy for you. Congratulations on becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Go well bud. You are just 37 (38) years young. Many more to go. I hope you take 200 wickets in the IPL."

In the absence of Deepak Chahar, CSK's bowling attack has looked toothless so far in the IPL 2022 season. However, Bravo has continued to perform and provide crucial breakthroughs for the Men in Yellow.

In two games, the 38-year-old has picked up four wickets at an incredible average of 13.75 and a fantastic economy rate of just 6.88. His change of pace and other subtle variations are still deceptive for the batters and he will continue to remain a menace for the opposition.

Edited by Parimal