"You are one of the greatest" - Rahul Vaidya makes startling U-turn as he claims Virat Kohli has unblocked him on Instagram

Bollywood singer Rahul Vaidya had grabbed headlines with his comments on Virat Kohli and the ace batter's fans. The music artist seemed upset about the former India captain blocking him on Instagram.

Ad

He called Kohli's fans '2 kaudi ke jokers' (worthless jokers) after allegedly being subjected to trolling on social media for his remarks. Vaidya has now taken a U-turn by claiming that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star has finally unblocked him from the platform.

The Indian Idol 1 fame singer reserved massive praise on Kohli, hailing him as the best batter and the pride of India. Vaidya wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday, May 17:

Ad

Trending

"Thanks @virat.kohli for unblocking me .. you are the one the greatest batsman cricket has ever seen and Aap India ka garv ho (You are India's pride)! God bless you and your family."

Ad

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli had slammed Vaidya for his past comments, suggesting that the singer's main motive for the antics was gaining traction on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vaidya responded to Vikas' comments in the same post. He revealed that the two had previously met outside a stadium, where Vikas praised his singing.

Suggesting that he wasn't hurt by Vikas' scathing attack, Vaidya wrote:

"Also Vikas Kohli bhai aapne Mujhe jo bhi kaha I didn't feel bad because I know you are very good human being and I remember you meeting me outside Manchester or Oval stadium and all the nice things you said to me about my singing."

Ad

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, drawing curtains on a stellar 14-year-long career. He remains the most successful Test captain in the history of Indian cricket, with 40 wins as skipper from 68 games.

The right-handed batter is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format. He finished with a tally of 9,230 runs in 210 innings at an average of 46.85.

Kohli will be seen in action soon as IPL 2025 resumes after a short break. RCB take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 17.

Ad

"Bhagwan aap sabko sad Buddhi de" - Rahul Vaidya's message to the fans who abused his family amid the Virat Kohli controversy

Rahul Vaidya claimed that certain fans dragged his family members into the controversy, even resorting to morphing his 1-year-old daughter's photographs.

He emphasized that he wouldn't abuse the ones who trolled him as he didn't want to spread negativity. Vaidya wrote in the same post:

Ad

"Also the immatured people who abused my wife my sister, morphed my lil girl's pics and sent so many abuses to me and loved ones and are still continuing to do so.. Bhagwan aap sabko sad Buddhi de. (May God give you good sense) I can write the same or even worse things to you but i won't cos it will only increase negativity which takes us nowhere!"

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has looked in wonderful form in IPL 2025. He is RCB's leading run-getter of the season, amassing 505 runs across 11 innings at a strike rate of 143.46.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More