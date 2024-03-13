"You don't play for your state in domestic cricket and just directly play in the IPL"- Praveen Kumar blasts Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2024

Former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar has slammed all-rounder Hardik Pandya for skipping playing for India or his domestic side and returning straight for the IPL from injury.

The 30-year-old had been nursing an ankle injury since the clash against Bangladesh at the 2023 World Cup. He returned to competitive cricket at the DY Patil T20 tournament upon recovery.

Hardik will lead the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024 after returning to the franchise in an off-season all-cash trade deal with the Gujarat Titans (GT).

In a viral video clip, Praveen, when asked about Hardik's return, responded:

"You get injured two months before the IPL, you don't play for the country, you don't play for your state in domestic cricket, and just directly play in the IPL. That's not how things should be done. It's okay to earn money, there's nothing wrong with that. But you have to play for state and country and now people only give importance to the IPL)."

After seven seasons with MI between 2015 and 2021, Hardik moved to captain GT in the following two years. The talismanic all-rounder led the franchise to a title in their maiden stint in 2022.

GT were on the cusp of making it back-to-back titles last year before suffering a last-ball defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the grand finale.

"He can do it for two years, three years" - Praveen Kumar on Rohit Sharma leading MI

Rohit was replaced at the helm by Hardik for the 2024 IPL season.

Praveen Kumar felt Rohit Sharma could have captained MI for another two to three years.

The 36-year-old led the franchise for over a decade, from mid-2013 to the 2023 season. MI won all five titles under his captaincy, including triumphing in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Rohit is second behind only MS Dhoni in the number of matches captained and won - 87 wins in 158 games.

"Yes, Rohit can do it. Not only for one year, but he can do it for two years, three years. But eventually, the decision lies in the hands of the management," said Praveen.

After two dismal seasons of missing the playoffs in 2021 and 2022, MI rebounded by finishing third, losing in the second qualifier to the Gujarat Titans.

The two teams will face off in their 2024 season opener in Ahmedabad on March 24. With Hardik Pandya's departure, Shubman Gill will lead GT for the 2024 IPL season.

