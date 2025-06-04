"You're as much a Bangalore boy" - Teammate heaps praise on Virat Kohli after RCB win IPL 2025 title [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Mayank Agarwal reserved high praises for his fellow teammate and India's batting ace, Virat Kohli. Agarwal, who came in as an injury replacement for Devdutt Padikkal midway through the tournament, said that the 36-year-old was a Bangalore boy as well.
Agarwal and Kohli shared the dressing room in RCB for three years from 2011 to 2013 before the latter was released by the franchise. Following an injury to Devdutt Padikkal halfway through the season, Mayank was drafted in as a replacement for the fellow Karnataka batter. Playing four games, the 34-year-old scored 95 runs.
In a video posted by the franchise on their official X account, Kohli had the following to say about Mayank:
"This guy, local lad, comes in place of Dev, another local boy. You can see they wear the badge of RCB with pride. That thing can never go away from a Bangalore boy."
Mayank chimed in and said:
"Sorry to cut you off. You playing for Bangalore for 18 years, I can tell you one thing - You're as much of a Bangalore boy as anyone else. I'm sure you have an idea, but tomorrow and in the coming days, you will experience the love the city has for you."
Take a look at the video below:
Both Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal lifted their first-ever IPL trophy
Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal won their first-ever IPL title together after beating Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 summit clash. Kohli, who has been playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru since 2008, reached the finals on three occasions before this year's summit clash, but the team finished runners-up those three years.
As for Mayank, he was a part of RCB when they reached the finals in 2011. He played two more finals, representing Rising Pune Super Giant in 2017 and SunRisers Hyderabad in 2024. Much like Kohli, he too has been on the wrong end of results in the three finals he has previously been a part of.
