"You're as much a Bangalore boy" - Teammate heaps praise on Virat Kohli after RCB win IPL 2025 title [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Mayank Agarwal reserved high praises for his fellow teammate and India's batting ace, Virat Kohli. Agarwal, who came in as an injury replacement for Devdutt Padikkal midway through the tournament, said that the 36-year-old was a Bangalore boy as well.

Agarwal and Kohli shared the dressing room in RCB for three years from 2011 to 2013 before the latter was released by the franchise. Following an injury to Devdutt Padikkal halfway through the season, Mayank was drafted in as a replacement for the fellow Karnataka batter. Playing four games, the 34-year-old scored 95 runs.

In a video posted by the franchise on their official X account, Kohli had the following to say about Mayank:

Trending

"This guy, local lad, comes in place of Dev, another local boy. You can see they wear the badge of RCB with pride. That thing can never go away from a Bangalore boy."

Mayank chimed in and said:

"Sorry to cut you off. You playing for Bangalore for 18 years, I can tell you one thing - You're as much of a Bangalore boy as anyone else. I'm sure you have an idea, but tomorrow and in the coming days, you will experience the love the city has for you."

Take a look at the video below:

Expand Tweet

Both Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal lifted their first-ever IPL trophy

Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal won their first-ever IPL title together after beating Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 summit clash. Kohli, who has been playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru since 2008, reached the finals on three occasions before this year's summit clash, but the team finished runners-up those three years.

As for Mayank, he was a part of RCB when they reached the finals in 2011. He played two more finals, representing Rising Pune Super Giant in 2017 and SunRisers Hyderabad in 2024. Much like Kohli, he too has been on the wrong end of results in the three finals he has previously been a part of.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More