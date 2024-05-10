"You still have to play them tomorrow and next time" - Sunil Narine reveals reason behind subdued celebrations

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine revealed his dad's advice that has helped him be subdued in his celebrations after taking a wicket. The 35-year-old is enjoying arguably his best IPL season with sparkling all-round performances with both the bat and ball.

Opening the batting, Narine has scored an incredible 461 runs at an average of 41.90 and a strike rate of 183.66 in 11 outings. His bowling has been as reliable as ever, with 14 wickets at an average of 20.78 and an economy rate of 6.61.

When asked about his lack of celebrations on the Knights dugout Podcast, Narine said:

"Growing up, a lesson that I got from my Dad was that if you get someone out today. You still have to play them tomorrow and next time. So I think its just enjoy the moment as much as you can but not overdo it."

The interviewer then asked what if it is the batter's last game where he can't avenge his dismissal against Narine, to which the champion cricketer cheekily responded:

"He can go and commentate after."

Narine is IPL's fifth all-time leading wicket-taker with 177 scalps in 173 games and helped KKR win two titles in 2012 and 2014.

The West Indian giant scored his maiden T20 century in the ongoing IPL season against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens.

Sunil Narine's heroics have KKR on top of the IPL 2024 points table

With Sunil Narine having a sensational all-round season, KKR is on top of the IPL 2024 points table. The side has won eight out of 11 games to almost certainly seal a playoff spot.

After missing the top four over the previous two seasons, the move to open with Narine has worked wonders for the franchise as they look for a third IPL title.

The West Indian legend has formed a dominant opening partnership with England's Phil Salt, who has scored 429 runs this season.

KKR will play their final three games of the league stage against Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Winning at least two out of the three games will confirm a top-two finish for the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit.

