"You cannot take the baggage from the previous match" - Parthiv Patel on DC ahead of their match against RR in IPL 2022 

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel believes that Delhi Capitals (DC) cannot afford to carry the emotional baggage from their previous match at this stage of the IPL 2022. The Rishabh Pant-led side are precariously placed in the points table and could be on the brink of elimination if they lose tonight.

DC have failed to string two wins in a row in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 so far. The franchise were on the receiving end of a heavy 92-run loss at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during their last outing.

Believing that a loss tonight could possibly end the journey for the franchise this season, Patel said on Cricbuzz:

'One loss can eliminate them from the tournament now. You cannot take the baggage from the previous match. When you go and make the team at the auction, there is a belief in the players that are picked. They have to think about the best playing XI they can field to win the remaining games."

The major reason behind DC's lack of consistency can be attributed to the unavailability of players. The 2020 IPL finalists only had a limited number of overseas players at the start of the tournament. They were also on the backfoot with two sets of COVID-19 outbreaks within their camp, rendering them in isolation.

Claiming that the off-field issues have hindered DC's campaign, former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja said in the same interaction:

"They have not looked like a settled unit at all this tournament. It has been a season of ups and downs for them with player unavailability and COVID scares. You have not seen a style of play with them as well. There is aggressiveness, luckily they have maintained that mindset. It has been a tough period for them, their losses have been by extreme margins."

DC are placed fifth in the table with 10 points after 11 matches. They are currently in contention for a playoff spot along with multiple franchises in the middle of the table.

"This is the most crucial match for them so far" - Ajay Jadeja on DC's contest against RR

DC fell agonizingly short during their last encounter against the Sanju Samson-led side in the tournament. While the contest will be remembered for its controversial ending, the teams had put on a stellar show at the Wankhede Stadium.

Claiming that tonight's game against the Royals will be their biggest match of the campaign, Jadeja said:

"This is the business end of the tournament now. It is a better option to be fearless at this stage. They are at that stage now, because there is nothing else left for them. This is the most crucial match for them so far."

The mid-table side will face RR at the DY Patil Stadium later tonight in a bid to enter the top four.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee