You have to teach me how to play that no-look shot - Surakumar Yadav to Dewald Brevis

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav asked Mumbai Indians teammate Dewald Brevis to teach him the art of executing the "no-look" shot.

Brevis, who was the highest run-getter in the 2022 U19 World Cup (506 runs at 84.33), made his IPL debut for five-time champions MI last year.

The uncapped South African player made his IPL debut against Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders on April 6, 2022. He scored 29 in 19 balls and allured the spectators with a no-look shot off KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Since then, Brevis has played that shot on plenty of occasions.

In a video released by Mumbai Indians on their official YouTube channel, Suryakumar and Brevis were seen chatting for more than 10 minutes.

During their affectionate conversation, Suryakumar requested the 19-year-old to spill the beans behind the no-look shot.

Suryakumar told Brevis:

"I’m just trying to copy you sometimes. The way you bat. You have to teach me one thing. How do you do that no-look shot, no-look six? I just want to learn that from you."

In his response to the senior MI player, Brevis obliged to teach him his trademark shot in exchange for learning the wide range of shots Suryakumar played in the World Cup.

The South African youngster also mentioned that the no-look shot comes naturally to him and there isn't a specific method to play it.

Brevis replied to SKY:

“I would love to. It would be an honour, but I would love to learn lots of shots from you as well. I want to tell you a funny story of this. My no-look just happens. It’s weird. I don’t know. It just happens. I always felt that if I keep my head down it helps. And then it just happens."

"Didn't even realise what I was doing in that moment" - Dewald Brevis on 162 vs Knights

In October 2022, Brevis created the highest T20 score in South Africa's domestic T20 competition - the CSA T20 challenge. The Titans batter blazed 162 off 57 balls at a staggering strike rate of 284.21 in a match against Knights.

While talking about his game plan during his scintillating innings in domestic cricket, Brevis said:

"I just had another normal day. It just happened. I didn’t even realise what I was doing in that moment. I think everything just happened while in that moment. I played every ball at its own time."

He added:

"Ball by ball I tried that. And then at the end, I told one guy ‘I’m going to try to hit and hit every ball for six now’, and he said ‘looks like you have been doing that in this whole innings. It just happened. It was a moment thing. It was a special innings I must say.”

Brevis and Suryakumar Yadav have been retained by Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2023. The two will be crucial in MI's middle order to pile up the big runs on the board.

