AB de Villiers, Harbhajan Singh & other cricket stars react to Faf du Plessis's Test retirement

AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis are close friends off the field
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
News
Faf du Plessis announced his retirement from Test cricket on February 17.

In a Test career spanning more than eight years, du Plessis scored 4,163 runs at an average of 40.02.

Faf du Plessis made his Test debut against the Australian cricket team at Adelaide Oval in November 2012. He was named the player of the match on debut for a match-saving knock of 110* in the second innings.

Over the last eight years, Faf du Plessis has entertained fans with his spectacular performances in the whites.

After du Plessis's announcement, wishes poured in from all over the cricketing world.

"Great Test career my friend. You did your thing," AB de Villiers wrote in Afrikaans.
"All the best on your new chapter Skip, will miss you in Test dressing room," Keshav Maharaj commented.
"Congrats Faf, enjoyed the battles & the beers," wrote Stuart Broad.
"Congrats on a great test career Faf," James Anderson congratulated Faf du Plessis.
"Congrats mate, awesome career. See you soon," Faf du Plessis's CSK teammate Sam Curran commented.
Here's how some top cricketers reacted to Faf du Plessis' Test retirement

Faf du Plessis could not score as many runs as he would have liked in his final Test series.

The right-hand batsman managed scores of 17 & 5 in his last game. In the match before that, du Plessis returned 33 runs in two innings.

Faf du Plessis achieved career-best score just a few months before retirement

Despite being one of the top South African batsmen, Faf du Plessis couldn't register a double hundred in his Test career.

He recorded his highest score in professional cricket in the 2020 Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka.

Faf du Plessis scored 199 runs in Centurion to power his team to an innings win.

While du Plessis couldn't lead South Africa to a series victory in his final outing, his heroics ensured South Africa won his last Test series on home soil.

Published 18 Feb 2021, 08:03 IST
Chennai Super Kings South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers Faf du Plessis
