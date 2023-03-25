"You don't want an umpiring decision to be the highlight at the end of the game" - Mike Hesson on rule allowing DRS against wide and no-ball calls  

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) director of cricket Mike Hesson praised the introduction of the provision to contest umpire's on-field calls for wides and no-balls.

The rule was implemented in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) and made a significant impact, with several decisions being overturned.

There have been plenty of instances where players and captains have been disappointed with close calls when it comes to wides and no-balls over the years.

Back then, the players did not have the provision to challenge the umpire's call to the third umpire and had to settle on the decision made on the spot by the on-field official.

Lauding the decision to allow players to challenge wide and no-ball decisions through DRS, Hesson told RCB Bold Diaries:

"I think the decision to review wide and no-balls is a good rule. You don't want an umpiring decision to be the highlight at the end of the game, I think this new rule removes that. I think as a player or as a spectator, you want to get as many decisions right as you can, and I also think it takes a little bit of pressure off the umpires as well."

On numerous occasions, teams and fans have witnessed one dicey decision affecting the fate of the game. With the introduction of this rule, there is some sense of justice that it brings with it as well.

"There won't be as many discussions between balls between captain and bowler" - Mike Hesson

The on-field penalty for slow over-rates is among several rule changes that will be witnessed in the 2023 IPL. Earlier, the captains used to cop a fine for failing to abide by the over-rate, with repeated offenses leading to a ban as well.

But this time around, much like it is slowly being introduced in international cricket as well, teams will be punished by being forced to bring an extra fielder inside the circle, leaving only four in the deep.

Noting that the over-rate rule leading to on-field penalties through fielding restrictions is a good initiative, Hesson said:

"It'll be really interesting. There won't be as many discussions between balls between the captain and bowler."

Hesson continued:

"People will have to rush through the over. Rather than a monetary fine, it is going to affect you on the field. I think it is a good rule."

RCB will kick-start their IPL 2023 campaign with a high-profile encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

