  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "You weapon" - Dale Steyn hails Jofra Archer for fiery new-ball spell in GT vs RR IPL 2025 match

"You weapon" - Dale Steyn hails Jofra Archer for fiery new-ball spell in GT vs RR IPL 2025 match

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Apr 09, 2025 20:37 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Jofra Archer bowled a brilliant new ball spell against GT on Wednesday. (Pic: Getty Images).

Legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn lauded Rajasthan Royals (RR) speedster Jofra Archer's stunning new ball spell in the team's IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday, April 9. After RR elected to bowl first, Archer provided his team with an ideal start by removing GT skipper Shubman Gill early.

Ad

Archer cleaned up Gill with a ferocious 147.7 kph inswinger on the first ball of the third over. The opening batter was undone by the movement and the ball beat his bat and crashed into the stumps.

Steyn was mighty impressed by Archer's bowling exploits. He emphasized that the best players always find ways to bounce back from setbacks. The 41-year-old wrote on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter):

"The best always bounce back! Archer you weapon!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
Ad

Jofra Archer was snapped up by the Rajasthan-based franchise at ₹12.50 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The tearaway quick had a dismal start to the season, registering the most expensive figures in the league's history by conceding 76 runs in RR's opening game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

He was expensive in his team's subsequent clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as well, leaking 33 runs in 2.3 overs. However, he seems to have finally found his rhythm after a couple of underwhelming outings.

Ad

Jofra Archer was the Player of the Match in RR's 50-run win over PBKS

RR are coming into the contest with a comprehensive 50-run victory over Punjab Kings (PKBS) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday, April 5.

Jofra Archer stole the show with his bowling exploits in the encounter, playing a pivotal role in RR successfully defending the 206-run target in the away match. He kicked off the proceedings by dismissing PBKS opener Priyansh Arya on the very first ball.

The seamer also got the better of Shreyas Iyer in the same over. He recorded figures of 4-0-25-3 and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fantastic spell.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी