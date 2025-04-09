"You weapon" - Dale Steyn hails Jofra Archer for fiery new-ball spell in GT vs RR IPL 2025 match

Legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn lauded Rajasthan Royals (RR) speedster Jofra Archer's stunning new ball spell in the team's IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday, April 9. After RR elected to bowl first, Archer provided his team with an ideal start by removing GT skipper Shubman Gill early.
Archer cleaned up Gill with a ferocious 147.7 kph inswinger on the first ball of the third over. The opening batter was undone by the movement and the ball beat his bat and crashed into the stumps.
Steyn was mighty impressed by Archer's bowling exploits. He emphasized that the best players always find ways to bounce back from setbacks. The 41-year-old wrote on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter):
"The best always bounce back! Archer you weapon!"
Jofra Archer was snapped up by the Rajasthan-based franchise at ₹12.50 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The tearaway quick had a dismal start to the season, registering the most expensive figures in the league's history by conceding 76 runs in RR's opening game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).
He was expensive in his team's subsequent clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as well, leaking 33 runs in 2.3 overs. However, he seems to have finally found his rhythm after a couple of underwhelming outings.
Jofra Archer was the Player of the Match in RR's 50-run win over PBKS
RR are coming into the contest with a comprehensive 50-run victory over Punjab Kings (PKBS) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday, April 5.
Jofra Archer stole the show with his bowling exploits in the encounter, playing a pivotal role in RR successfully defending the 206-run target in the away match. He kicked off the proceedings by dismissing PBKS opener Priyansh Arya on the very first ball.
The seamer also got the better of Shreyas Iyer in the same over. He recorded figures of 4-0-25-3 and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fantastic spell.
