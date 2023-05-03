"You will need Moeen Ali here" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's IPL 2023 clash vs LSG

Aakash Chopra believes Moeen Ali will be a crucial player for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2023 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The two sides will square off at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the afternoon game on Wednesday, May 3. It will be interesting to see if the home team dishes out a turning track, considering the visitors' spin-bowling might and their own batters' issues on such surfaces.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted Moeen Ali's importance to CSK in Wednesday's game, explaining:

"You will need Moeen Ali here, whether you bat first or second, or whether it is a black or red-soil surface. You can expect slightly better batting from him and his bowling will work here because the ground is huge and there are three left-handers in the opposition team - Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya."

The former Indian opener reckons MS Dhoni might opt not to play Deepak Chahar even if he is fit and available, stating:

"In bowling, you might play Deepak Chahar if he is available, but it is an afternoon game and they will not play him in any case if it is a black-soil pitch, the captain will say that he will play with the team he has."

Chahar has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury in CSK's clash against the Mumbai Indians early in the tournament. He could replace Akash Singh in the bowling lineup if he is fully recovered from the injury.

"Shivam Dube will be an important player" - Aakash Chopra on the other crucial players for CSK

Shivam Dube has played a few explosive knocks in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While naming Shivam Dube as another crucial player for CSK, Aakash Chopra highlighted Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway's indifferent numbers away from home, elaborating:

"Shivam Dube will be an important player. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway's performances at home have been very good but their performances plummet when they go away from home. They have an average of 20-odd away from home."

The reputed commentator added:

"Both have not scored runs away from home. They have scored most of their runs at home barring the first innings that Ruturaj played in Ahmedabad and Devon Conway played at the Eden Gardens. At home, they are like a pair, but it becomes slightly 50-50 when they go away from home."

Chopra also pointed out that CSK, who were flying, have slightly crashlanded with defeats in their last two games. However, he believes the four-time champions shouldn't lose to LSG, reasoning that they are the better side if man-to-man marking is done.

