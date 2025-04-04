“Young wicketkeeper might fill in” - Michael Hussey on who would lead CSK in IPL 2025 match against DC if Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out

Ruturaj Gaikwad is doubtful for Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC). CSK will host DC at Chepauk on Saturday, April 5.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was hit on the hands during CSK's previous game against Rajasthan Royals. It remains to be seen whether the Chennai skipper will take the field against DC or not.

Michael Hussey, Chennai's batting coach, said that a call on Gaikwad's participation will be taken based on how he bats in the nets and the measure of recovery.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad’s participation in tomorrow’s game will depend on how well he recovered. He is still sore and we would take a call as to how he bats in the nets today," he said in a pre-match press conference ahead of the clash.

Should Gaikwad be ruled out, it will be interesting to see who will lead CSK. The franchise could go back to their former captain MS Dhoni, or there could be a new leader for a game.

Speaking on the same, Michael Hussey said that while he is unsure about who will lead the team, a young wicketkeeper-batter is likely to fill in.

"If he doesn’t play, not sure who will lead. But there is a strong chance that a young wicketkeeper might fill in,” Hussey stated.

Vansh Bedi, 22, is the youngest wicket-keeper in CSK's squad and could make his IPL debut if Hussey's statement holds true.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in good form in IPL 2025

If Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out of the home game against DC, it will be a huge miss for CSK. He is their leading run-scorer in IPL 2025 so far with 113 runs from three matches at an average of 38.66 and a strike-rate of 156.75.

Gaikwad has also scored two half-centuries from three games, including a 44-ball 63 in their previous match against Rajasthan, where he hit seven fours and a six at a strike-rate of 143.18.

CSK have lost two consecutive matches and are aiming to return to winning ways at home against Delhi. Moreover, their middle order appears to be brittle with the majority of the runs coming from the top.

In such a scenario, missing Gaikwad could come as a massive blow for the five-time champions.

