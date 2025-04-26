Youngster gets teased by RCB teammates about hilarious meme with Virat Kohli during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) youngster Swastik Chikara was teased by his teammates about a hilarious meme involving Virat Kohli during the IPL 2025 season. RCB next play Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, April 27.

Ad

While leaving for Delhi, Swastik was teased by his RCB teammates at the airport. Pacer Yash Dayal asked him about the meme that has gone viral where the youngster can be seen shadowing Virat Kohli.

"Kuch nahi bhaiya ki dekhbhal karta hu mai. Bhaiya ko paani ki zarurat padi toh pohonch jata hu aur kya hai. Har teammate ke liye karta hu mai (Nothing I take care of him. If he needs water I just reach there what else. I do it for every teammate)," Swastik said when asked about the meme.

Ad

Trending

He was then shown the meme as well, which says that Swastik is tensed about someone else reaching Virat Kohli to give him water before Swastik.

"Toh kya hogaya apne bhai ko toh mai hi pilaunga (So what I will only give water to my brother)," he replied.

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (Twitter) below -

Expand Tweet

Ad

Virat Kohli will look to fire in familiar territory as RCB aim to avenge previous loss against DC

RCB face DC in their next game, which will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The last time the two teams played each other this season in Bengaluru, DC registered a six-wicket win.

Ad

RCB will be keen to avenge the loss in the reverse fixture. All eyes will be on local lad Virat Kohli, who has played a lot of domestic and early cricket in Delhi growing up.

In familiar conditions, he will look to fire with the bat in this crucial contest. Kohli has been in terrific form. He scored 70 off just 42 balls in their last match against RR.

The right-hander is the leading run-getter for RCB so far this season. He has made 392 runs from nine innings at an average of 65.33 and a strike-rate of 144.11 with five-half centuries. Kohli's form has been vital to the team's success thus far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More