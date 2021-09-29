Yuzvendra Chahal: "Confidence is key in bowling, so I am using that here"

Yuzvendra Chahal has said that he has regained his confidence with the ball after a difficult spell that saw him lose his spot in India's squad for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup. The leg break bowler has found his form in the second part of the IPL in the United Arab Emirates.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Scorecard - Yuzvendra Chahal is adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant spell as #RCB beat #RR by 7 wickets to add two more points to their tally.Scorecard - bit.ly/IPL2021-43 #RR vRCB #VIVOIPL Yuzvendra Chahal is adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant spell as #RCB beat #RR by 7 wickets to add two more points to their tally.



Scorecard - bit.ly/IPL2021-43 #RRvRCB #VIVOIPL https://t.co/oSjiBAcqzj

After his man-of-the-match performance in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's win over the Rajasthan Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal credited the series against Sri Lanka in the lead up to the Indian Premier League for helping him restore his confidence.

"Two left-handers were batting, so Virat said lets go with the medium pacer," Yuzvendra Chahal after the game. "He told me I will come when Lewis gets out, but I came on since Lewis was still going good. (Bowling style) I wanted them to play over covers since its wider there. Wanted to also blow slower. In the first half of IPL, I didn't bowl well in 3-4 games. Then I spoke to players and family on what I'm doing wrong. And then I regained confidence in Sri Lanka. Confidence is key in bowling, so I am using that here."

Yuzvendra Chahal bags match-winning 2/18 in Royal Challengers Bangalore's win over Rajasthan Royals

Yuzvendra Chahal made a big impact with the ball for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (Image: IPL)

Yuzvendra Chahal's spell on Tuesday evening proved to be a decisive one as it helped swing the game in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's favor. The 31-year-old took the important wickets of Mahipal Lomror and Liam Livingstone. His bowling at the death proved to be excellent as he conceded just 18 runs in his quota of four overs.

Also Read

The result means that the Royal Challengers Bangalore now have 14 points to their name and are all but through to the IPL play-offs. Chahal will be hoping that he can continue to perform at the level that he has shown in recent games.

Edited by Rohit Mishra