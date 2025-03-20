Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma officially granted divorce by Mumbai family court

India and Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his now-former wife, Dhanashree Verma, were officially granted divorce by the Bandra family court on Thursday, March 20. The couple married in December 2020 and have now formally ended their relationship of over four years.

Speaking to the media after the court hearings, Advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta, representing Chahal, gave the following statement (via ANI):

"The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife."

Chahal and Verma had applied for a divorce in February 2025, following which they requested a wave-off in the cooling period of six months. Bombay High Court directed the family court on Wednesday, March 19, to give their decision on the divorce decree on Thursday since Chahal had to play in the IPL 2025.

Yuzvendra Chahal will be playing for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal was a part of the Rajasthan Royals from 2022 to 2024 before being released ahead of the mega auction - Source: Getty

After representing Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, Chahal will be representing Punjab Kings in the upcoming edition of the T20 league.

The spinner's services were heavily sought after at the mega auction held at Jeddah in November last year, with Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings involved in a bidding war.

PBKS acquired the spinner for an amount of ₹18 crore, which made him the joint fourth-most expensive player of the auction. Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 205 wickets at an economy of 7.84. He also won the Purple Cap in 2022, picking up 26 wickets for Rajasthan Royals.

