Yuzvendra Chahal has the last laugh, dismisses Nicholas Pooran for 44 in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got the better of Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran in the clash between the two sides today (April 1). The match is being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Pooran was asked to bat early after LSG lost their opener, Mitchell Marsh, in the first over. The southpaw took some time to get accustomed to the conditions, scoring at a run a ball for the first half of his innings. Once he got set, Pooran took the attack to the bowlers and looked to ramp up the scoring rate.

However, on the third ball of the 12th over, bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, the West Indian took the punt to take the attack to the bowler. He failed to get bat under the ball on that occasion, and Glenn Maxwell, at long off, held onto the catch to help PBKS get a much-needed wicket.

Take a look at the video below:

Nicholas Pooran was dismissed for 44 runs off 30 deliveries, including five boundaries and two towering maximums. He was the fourth wicket to fall for the Super Giants, with his dismissal bringing David Miller to the middle.

Lucknow Super Giants set a target of 172 for the Punjab Kings

Abdul Samad played a fine hand in the innings. Source: Getty

Batting first, LSG was in a pickle after losing three quick wickets. However, composed knocks by Pooran (44 off 30) and Ayush Badoni (41 off 33), along with a quick cameo by Abdul Samad (27 off 12), helped the Lucknow Super Giants post 171/7 on the board at the end of their 20 overs.

At the moment, Punjab Kings have their openers in the middle and are off to a brisk start, with the scorecard reading 26/0 in the third over.

LSG have one win from two contests played so far, and will want to get one under their belt to kickstart their home leg in style.

