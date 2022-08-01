“Jab we met in London”- Yuzvendra Chahal reunites with Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals and Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal share a unique bond with England captain and RR captain Jos Buttler. The duo enjoyed a great friendship off the field, thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

They were strong forces behind RR’s journey to the final in the last edition of the IPL. While Buttler slammed 863 runs, comprising of four centuries, Chahal scalped 27 wickets during the season. The two friends were often seen pulling each other's legs during the T20 extravaganza.

On Monday, Chahal shared a picture on social media with Buttler.

He captioned the post:

"Jab we met in London 🤝 #joshbhai"

The two can be seen sharing a warm hug full of smiles as they posed for the camera. While Buttler looked dapper in a white shirt and shorts, Chahal kept it casual with a black T-Shirt and ripped jeans. The duo last met during India's tour of England in the recently-concluded white ball series.

Contrasting stories of Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler post-IPL

Chahal made the most of his opportunities as he scalped 11 wickets in a white-ball series. He followed it up with seven wickets against West Indies. He has been rested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the ongoing T20I series against WI and the upcoming ODIs against Zimbabwe. The wily spinner will return to the international fold for the upcoming Asia Cup next month.

On the other hand, Buttler’s runs seems to have dried up ever since he was named as the white-ball skipper for England. He has failed with the bat both against India and South Africa. Here’s what he told BT Sport after losing the T20I series loss, 1-2 against the Proteas:

“I haven’t managed to score the runs that I would have liked. As a captain especially you want to lead from the front and show the way for everyone else.”

He added:

“We haven’t performed how we would have liked the whole summer, so maybe the confidence has taken a bit of a dent. With the bat we never imposed ourselves, never managed to wrestle the initiative and put pressure on the opposition."

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Jos Buttler will bounce back ahead of T20 World Cup? Yes No 1 votes so far