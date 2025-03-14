Yuzvendra Chahal recreates Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Bollywood scene in PBKS' Holi video [Watch]

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner recreated Shah Rukh Khan's iconic scene from the Bollywood movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham in the Holi special video of the franchise. The 34-year-old spinner recently joined the PBKS training camp to prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season with his teammates.

It will be Chahal's debut season with the Punjab Kings, who bought him with a whopping paycheque of ₹18 crore in the mega auction last December. He represented the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the past.

The Punjab franchise took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared a video to entertain their fans on the special occasion of the Holi festival on Friday (March 14). In it, Chahal could be seen enacting Shah Rukh Khan's scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham with a touch of humor.

You can watch the video below:

"They have an eight-over bank in Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal"- Aakash Chopra on PBKS squad ahead of IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the Punjab Kings squad ahead of IPL 2025 in a video on his YouTube channel. He opined that they are overly dependent on all-rounders and overseas players in the batting department. On the bowling front, Chopra felt PBKS might struggle after the eight overs of Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

"I think they are overreliant on their all-rounders and overseas recruits, in terms of batting, of course, because Shreyas Iyer is the mainstay, but who apart from him? Then Maxwell, Stoinis, Inglis, and whoever plays between Hardie, Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai. The strategy will be to go aggressive with the bat. They have depth in both the batting and bowling departments," said Aakash Chopra.

He continued:

"They have a lot of depth from the overseas recruits' point of view. There is depth in the Indian fast bowling department, although it might lack a little in terms of quality. They have an eight-over bank in Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. Don't worry about it. Apart from that, the five to eight overs will be challenging, whether Azmatullah Omarzai or Marco Jansen bowl, because they are expensive in the IPL. They will be tested."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

